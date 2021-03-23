Carry (CRE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $135.24 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Carry has traded up 39% against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $183.09 million and $135.24 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,861,580,050 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

