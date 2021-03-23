Castle Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Castle has a market capitalization of $23,410.01 and $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Castle has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.55 or 0.00383088 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005060 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.99 or 0.04791612 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,408,434 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

