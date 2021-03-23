Caxton Corp Acquires Shares of 250,000 Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. Ajax I comprises about 1.9% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Caxton Corp owned about 0.28% of Ajax I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Ajax I during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000.

Get Ajax I alerts:

Shares of Ajax I stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 1,131,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87. Ajax I has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.