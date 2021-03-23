Caxton Corp Buys Shares of 200,000 Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Caxton Corp acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Lux Health Tech Acquisition comprises 1.4% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUXAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,224,000.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 232,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUXAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.