Caxton Corp Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Caxton Corp grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. SCYNEXIS accounts for 7.0% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Caxton Corp owned approximately 13.48% of SCYNEXIS worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth about $5,240,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $2,628,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. 298,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

