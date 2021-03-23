Caxton Corp Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Caxton Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.6% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Caxton Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 512.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 378,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after buying an additional 316,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 659,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,746,000 after buying an additional 270,135 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.81. 6,040,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,131,481. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day moving average of $172.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $147.85 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

