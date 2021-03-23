Caxton Corp Invests $1.14 Million in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Marquee Raine Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.7% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRACU. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:MRACU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,102. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.