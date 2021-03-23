Caxton Corp Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Caxton Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Bridgetown makes up 0.7% of Caxton Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Caxton Corp owned 0.10% of Bridgetown at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $9,288,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $8,956,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $6,192,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $2,789,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,636. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

