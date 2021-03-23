Caxton Corp Sells 563,727 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Caxton Corp decreased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,749,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 563,727 shares during the period. CTI BioPharma accounts for approximately 7.5% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Caxton Corp owned about 4.97% of CTI BioPharma worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,839. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $228.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other CTI BioPharma news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

