Ccore Hits Market Capitalization of $6,550.03 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ccore has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $6,550.03 and approximately $76.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.79 or 0.00619996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00067436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

