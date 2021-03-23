Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CELTF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

