Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

TSE:CEE opened at C$1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. Centamin has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

