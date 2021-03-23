Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Director Acquires C$31,395.00 in Stock

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 30,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,230.

Shares of CEE stock traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.79. 118,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,306. Centamin plc has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$4.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.30%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

