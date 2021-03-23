Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.16. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 55,930 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

