Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.16. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 55,930 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.
The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
