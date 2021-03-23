Centric Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $9,521,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.80. 14,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,769. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

