Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $156.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,762. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.85. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.