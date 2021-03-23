Centric Wealth Management Buys 8,582 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 282.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,052,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,858,000 after acquiring an additional 456,448 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,335,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222,475 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.83. The company had a trading volume of 837,971 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.32.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.