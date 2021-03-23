Centric Wealth Management Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.3% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.18. 849,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,286,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

