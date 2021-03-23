Centric Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 650,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000. Energy Transfer accounts for about 1.3% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after buying an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 267,068 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

ET traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. 651,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,889,730. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.