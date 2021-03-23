Centric Wealth Management Buys Shares of 29,145 The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of The Brink’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

BCO traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, hitting $77.14. 2,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,514. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -324.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

