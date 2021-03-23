Centric Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,830. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85.

