Centric Wealth Management Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 123.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.93. 161,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.26. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

