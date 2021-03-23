Centric Wealth Management Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in Mastercard by 12.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.16. 153,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,910. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

