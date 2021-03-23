Centric Wealth Management Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1,993.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,394 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 1.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in General Electric by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 479,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in General Electric by 1,428.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 670,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 626,865 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,725,875. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.