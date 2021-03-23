Centric Wealth Management Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up about 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.69.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $64.68. 254,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,979. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

