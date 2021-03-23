Centric Wealth Management Invests $1.02 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,787 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.67. 129,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.05.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

