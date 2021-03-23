Centric Wealth Management Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

IVV traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $394.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.45 and its 200 day moving average is $365.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

