Centric Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,836,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,756,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,675,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,315 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,175,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,039,000 after acquiring an additional 241,503 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,984,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,889,000 after acquiring an additional 510,482 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 867,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,131. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

