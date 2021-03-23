Centric Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $88.85. 82,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,155. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

