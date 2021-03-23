Centric Wealth Management Purchases 4,286 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,718,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after buying an additional 75,988 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

NYSE MOH traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.90. 4,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.02 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

