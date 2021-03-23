Centric Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,481,309 Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,481,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,000. Antares Pharma accounts for about 4.3% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned 2.09% of Antares Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $6,863,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $3,255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 679.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 414,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 361,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 336,315 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,133 shares of company stock worth $3,682,268 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATRS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of ATRS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 20,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $689.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

