Centric Wealth Management Takes $3.43 Million Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. Telos makes up about 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.17% of Telos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 13,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.17. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

