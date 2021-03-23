Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 11,675 shares.The stock last traded at $96.38 and had previously closed at $97.73.

The firm has a market cap of $523.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,742.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 858,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,349,197.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,420.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 857,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,146,332.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,128 shares of company stock valued at $255,940. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Bancorp by 75.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.