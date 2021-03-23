Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $30.51

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.51, but opened at $28.83. Certara shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 2,204 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on CERT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

