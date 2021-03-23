CGI (NYSE:GIB) Now Covered by Desjardins

Equities researchers at Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $83.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.