ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $22.13

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $21.13. ChampionX shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 11,348 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Cowen increased their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ChampionX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

