Charles Goode Buys 40,102 Shares of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) insider Charles Goode bought 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.74 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of A$189,963.17 ($135,687.98).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Diversified United Investment’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

