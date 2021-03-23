Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Decreased by Precept Management LLC

Precept Management LLC lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 9.1% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Precept Management LLC owned 0.18% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $22,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $7.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.31. 295,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.74 and its 200 day moving average is $250.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.