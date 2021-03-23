Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,072 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Welltower worth $234,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Welltower by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

