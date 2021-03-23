Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,301,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of MetLife worth $248,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

