Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of KLA worth $196,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $305.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $342.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

