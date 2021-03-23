Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $204.43 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Roper Technologies worth $204,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,188 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,679,000 after acquiring an additional 86,935 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.22.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $401.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.86 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.22 and its 200 day moving average is $405.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

