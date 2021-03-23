Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $257.27 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.95% of Watsco worth $257,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $254.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

