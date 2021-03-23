Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 17,238 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Illumina worth $267,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock worth $7,321,028 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.85.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $429.92 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.54 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

