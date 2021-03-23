Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,985 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $249,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $483.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.01 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.24.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

