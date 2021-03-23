Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of Huntington Bancshares worth $192,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

