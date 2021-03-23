Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 625,725 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,958,936 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 625,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of HP worth $220,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 77.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,219 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 85,470 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 18.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 19.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,411,318 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 231,051 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in HP by 8.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.