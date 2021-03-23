Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 67,700 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of TE Connectivity worth $216,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

