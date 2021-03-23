Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Position Lowered by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329,554 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Chart Industries worth $36,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after acquiring an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after buying an additional 235,296 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 405,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,889. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $166.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

