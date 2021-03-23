Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $156,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charter Communications by 184.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,558 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $157,053,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded up $15.03 on Tuesday, reaching $652.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,810. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $616.99 and a 200 day moving average of $629.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.67.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.